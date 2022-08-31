Search for missing 38-year-old man continues

The family of a 38-year-old missing in Thunder Bay, Ont., for nearly two weeks is appealing to the public for assistance as concerns for the man's safety grow.

Matthew Bouchard was last seen on Aug. 21 at about 3 p.m. in the area of Frederica Street West and Brown Street.

However, he has not been seen since, and there is increasing concern for his safety.

"We've searched so hard and we haven't been able to find him," Marie Bouchard, Matthew's stepmother, said during a news conference on Wednesday. "He's severely epileptic.

"He could be confused, not know who he is. So we need the public's help."

Police said Matthew is not believed to be in possession of medication he requires.

"He's not just a 38-year-old man," Marie said. "He's our son, and our brother, and our nephew, and our grandson and our friend, and we need to get him home."

Thunder Bay police Det. Const. Kevin Middleton said Matthew is "prone to seizures, and they have been increasing lately over the last few months."

The seizures have been known to cause injuries and memory loss, he said.

"He could be out there not remembering who he is," Middleton said.

Police have conducted grid searches and made use of a drone in an effort to find Matthew, and are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their properties and surveillance video for signs of him.

Matthew is described as about five-foot-seven, with a thin build, fair complexion, and brown hair and eyes.

He has a tattoo of angel wings on his back, and is believed to have been wearing a blue shirt, grey jogging pants and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.