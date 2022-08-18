Thunder Bay police, OPP and volunteers continue to comb parts of the city's south side as they search for a 25-year-old man who's been missing for more than two weeks.

Kacey Yellowhead's last confirmed location was on Minnesota Street, when a surveillance camera captured video of him walking southbound at about 9:20 p.m. ET on Aug. 2.

Thomas Missewace, his father, said the last 16 days have been "stressful, draining, and very painful."

"I don't know what to think as the days go longer," Missewace said Thursday at a command centre for volunteer searchers set up behind the Slovak Legion on Atlantic Avenue. "My mind is just everywhere.

"I want to find him. I want him back home already."

Missewace said he's never gone this long without hearing from his son.

Thomas Missewace, Kacey Yellowhead's father, says he's feeling stressed and drained over his son's disappearance more than two weeks ago. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"He used to call me every morning and just to talk to me, like to hear my voice," he said. "That's what he would say to me, I want to hear your voice."

Thunder Bay police had announced earlier Thursday that officers, with assistance from the provincial police, were conducting grid searches in the May Street, Simpson Street and Minnesota Street areas.

Yellowhead is described as an Indigenous male, about 5-foot-6, with a medium build, and brown hair and eyes.

He has a red mark on his right cheek, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white draw strings, grey shorts and white socks with no shoes.

A large contingent of volunteers, some of whom came from Eabametoong — Yellowhead's home community — to help, is also assisting with the search.

Nathan Yellowhead, Kacey's older brother, said he's feeling confused and sad over his brother's disappearance.

"Everybody's taking it hard, even like people that are volunteering here," he said. "Everybody's confused, sad, mad."

A surveillance image of Kacey Yellowhead. The 25-year-old's last known location was on Minnesota Street, across from Art Widnall Pool. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Joe Missewace, one of Kacey Yellowhead's relatives and search co-ordinator, said more than 20 people have been regularly helping out, spending long days searching for signs of the missing man.

"It's grueling as we come into every day here, or to try to remain positive and bring that hope," he said. "We're keeping our spirits up."

At a news conference later Thursday, Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said police have received reports of sightings of Kacey Yellowhead after Aug. 2.

"However, we've been unable to to firmly corroborate them," Pearson said. "Those are investigative leads we continue to track down, with traditional investigative techniques of locating witnesses and interviewing people who may have seen something."

All of those unconfirmed sightings, Pearson said, are in the Intercity and south core areas.

"At this point, the investigation is purely a missing person investigation," Pearson said. "We are open to any information that comes our way.

"We will, of course, act upon it and attempt to confirm the truth or the validity of any piece of information we take in," he said. "We're dedicating every resource we can to locating Kacey.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said Thursday there have been reports of sightings of Kacey Yellowhead after Aug. 2, but investigators have not yet been able to confirm them. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"And the investigation, of course, will take its next steps based upon what information we're able to confirm in the future."

Pearson said the police search so far has involved the use of drones, OPP divers, an OPP helicopter and the Thunder Bay K9 unit.

Pearson reiterated a call for members of the public who live in the Intercity or south core areas to check any footage from security cameras, as well as any outbuildings and vehicles, for signs of Kacey.

He said police have also been working with Kacey's family.

"Our investigators maintain contact with the family," Pearson said. "All of that information is, of course, shared from the family, with the police. And we are sharing our information with the family as well.

"We're truly trying to remain engaged and work with the family to resolve this."

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the search can visit the command centre. Donations can also be made, whether they're financial or items like water.

Anyone with information about Kacey's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

