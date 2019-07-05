Skip to Main Content
Missing 62-year-old man located: Thunder Bay police
Thunder Bay

Missing 62-year-old man located: Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 62-year-old man reported missing this week has been located.

Regenald Trelinski had been reported missing this week

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay, Ont., police say a 62-year-old man reported missing this week has been located. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 62-year-old man reported missing this week has been located.

Regenald Trelinski had been reported missing this week, and police issued a media release early Friday morning asking for the public's help in locating him.

Later Friday, police said Trelinski had been found safe.

No further information was provided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|