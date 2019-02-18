Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for missing man

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are requesting the public's help in the search for a missing 30-year-old man.

Martin Chookomolin was last seen by family members in the area of Picton Street and Blucher Crescent at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15.

He's described as about five feet tall and 140 pounds, with a medium build, fair complexion, brown short, straight hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he also goes by the name Martin Patrick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.