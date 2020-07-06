Missing Lac Seul First Nation man found deceased near Whitefish Bay

Sioux Lookout OPP have confirmed human remains found near Whitefish Bay are those of a missing Lac Seul First Nation man.

Police said the remains were found June 26 by officers. A postmortem examination was conducted in Toronto on July 1, which led to the deceased being identified as 49-year-old Fabian Vincent.

Vincent was reported missing on June 20.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police said the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation, but there are no concerns for public safety.