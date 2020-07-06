Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Missing Lac Seul First Nation man found deceased near Whitefish Bay

Sioux Lookout OPP have confirmed human remains found near Whitefish Bay are those of a missing Lac Seul First Nation man.

Fabian Vincent, 49, was reported missing on June 20

OPP have identified human remains found near Whitefish Bay as those of a missing Lac Seul First Nation man. (CBC)

Police said the remains were found June 26 by officers. A postmortem examination was conducted in Toronto on July 1, which led to the deceased being identified as 49-year-old Fabian Vincent.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police said the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation, but there are no concerns for public safety.

