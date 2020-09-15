Dryden OPP continue search for missing Vancouver man

Dryden OPP are requesting the public's assistance as they search for a missing Vancouver man.

Nazariy Geletiy, 24, was last seen on Sept. 12 near Roussin Road in Machin Township, west of Dryden.

He's described as being six feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, light blue vest, and beige pants.

Police said he might be disoriented.

Police are asking property owners in the area to check out-buildings and vehicles, and anyone with trail cameras set up in the area is asked to check footage for signs of Geletiy.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.