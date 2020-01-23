Skip to Main Content
Treaty Three police search for missing Couchiching First Nation man
Thunder Bay

Treaty Three police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Couchiching First Nation man.

Chauncey Lyle Grover was last seen Jan. 18

Chauncey Lyle Grover (Treaty Three Police Service/Provided)

Chauncey Lyle Grover, 30, was last seen in Couchiching at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.

He's described as being about five feet, three inches tall and 104 lbs., with a thin build, black braided hair, and a small tattoo under his left eye.

When last seen, Grover was wearing a multi-coloured toque, long black jacket, blue jeans, and black hi-top running shoes.

Anyone with information about Grover's whereabouts is asked to contact Treaty Three police at 888-310-1122.

