Thunder Bay police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Grace Mamakeesic was last seen in the area of the Kingsway Motel — near Arthur Street E —on Oct. 21, according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police describe 14-year-old Mamakeesic as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with medium-length brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing a red sweatshirt with white "Confederation College" lettering, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Mamakeesic's whereabouts is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.