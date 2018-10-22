Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for missing 14-year-old girl
Thunder Bay police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Grace Mamakeesic was last seen in the area of the Kingsway Motel on Oct. 21

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for missing 14-year-old Grace Mamakeesic after she was last seen in the Kingsway Motel area on Oct. 21. (CBC)

Grace Mamakeesic was last seen in the area of the Kingsway Motel on Oct. 21

Grace Mamakeesic was last seen in the area of the Kingsway Motel — near Arthur Street E —on Oct. 21, according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police describe 14-year-old Mamakeesic as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with medium-length brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing a red sweatshirt with white "Confederation College" lettering, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Mamakeesic's whereabouts is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.

