Thunder Bay police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Thunder Bay police said they have safely located missing 13-year-old Grace Mamakeesic.
Police said on Wednesday that Grace Mamakeesic had been safely located
Thunder Bay police said they have safely located missing 13-year-old Grace Mamakeesic.
Mamakeesic had last been seen in the area of Brown Street and Edward Street at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.
On Wednesday, the Thunder Bay Police Service released a written statement saying that they had located the 13-year-old.