Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police locate missing 13-year-old girl

Thunder Bay police locate missing 13-year-old girl

Thunder Bay police said they have safely located missing 13-year-old Grace Mamakeesic.

Police said on Wednesday that Grace Mamakeesic had been safely located

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located 13-year-old Grace Mamakeesic. (thunderbaypolice.ca)

Thunder Bay police said they have safely located missing 13-year-old Grace Mamakeesic.

Mamakeesic had last been seen in the area of Brown Street and Edward Street at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.

On Wednesday, the Thunder Bay Police Service released a written statement saying that they had located the 13-year-old.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us