Thunder Bay police search for 30-year-old woman to check on her welfare

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 30-year-old woman.

According to a written release on Thursday, an ongoing investigation revealed that 30-year-old Patrishah Linklater-Tom spoke to a friend on October 4, 2018 but has not been heard from since.

Police describe Linklater-Tom to be about 5'5" tall with a thin build.

She has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for Linklater-Tom to contact them so her welfare may be checked.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.