Thunder Bay police search for 30-year-old woman to check on her welfare

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Patrishah Linklater-Tom spoke to a friend on October 4 but hasn't been heard from since

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay Police are asking 30-year-old Patrishah Linklater-Tom to contact them so that her welfare may be checked. She last spoke to a friend on October 4 and hasn't been spoken to since. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

According to a written release on Thursday, an ongoing investigation revealed that 30-year-old Patrishah Linklater-Tom spoke to a friend on October 4, 2018 but has not been heard from since.

Police describe Linklater-Tom to be about 5'5" tall with a thin build.

She has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for Linklater-Tom to contact them so her welfare may be checked.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

