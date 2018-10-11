Thunder Bay police search for 30-year-old woman to check on her welfare
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 30-year-old woman.
Patrishah Linklater-Tom spoke to a friend on October 4 but hasn't been heard from since
According to a written release on Thursday, an ongoing investigation revealed that 30-year-old Patrishah Linklater-Tom spoke to a friend on October 4, 2018 but has not been heard from since.
Police describe Linklater-Tom to be about 5'5" tall with a thin build.
She has straight brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking for Linklater-Tom to contact them so her welfare may be checked.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.