Thunder Bay police search for missing 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alyssa Lachapelle was last seen in the Greater Sudbury area on September 23 but is now believed to be in the Thunder Bay area, police said.

She is described as being 5'6" tall, 120 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to a written release issued on Tuesday, Lachapelle was last seen wearing an AC/DC T-shirt with no sleeves and may have been carrying a black Adidas duffle bag and a coral colour Jam Sport backpack.

Anyone with information about Lachappelle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171