OPP search for missing 26-year-old man last seen leaving house on Big Island FN

Ontario Provincial Police officers and Treaty Three Police Service are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 26-year-old man from Big Island First Nation.

Police said Bradley Kirkrude Jr was last seen leaving a residence on Big Island First Nation on Tuesday, October 9.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a brown Fox ball cap, a black hoodie with a blue stripe, black sweat pants with two white stripes and black and white Nike shoes.

According to a written statement on Sunday from the Ontario Provincial Police, officers from Treaty Three Police, OPP Emergency Response Team and the crime unit along with OPP aviation services have been searching the area.

Police said Kirkrude Jr was reported missing by his family and there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the missing 26-year-old is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.