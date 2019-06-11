American hunter missing in northern Ontario found safe, OPP say

An American hunter, who went missing over the weekend about 200 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, was found safe but thirsty and hungry, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a written release Monday.

Police said a 63-year-old man from Kansas was dropped off at a tree stand at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

He was reported missing early Sunday morning after he failed to return to a camp on Hornick Road, approximately 18 kilometres north of Gull Bay First Nation.

The OPP's North West emergency response team, along with their canine unit searched for the missing hunter, the release stated.

Police said the hunter was found after he followed a sound beacon and exited the bush to walk to the command post on Monday morning.

He did not require any medical attention.