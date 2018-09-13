Thunder Bay police search for missing 52-year-old man last seen near Gore Street

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 52-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 30 in the Gore Street area.

Police said Brian Hemington is known to frequent the south end of the city near Thunder Bay city hall.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, there is concern for Hemington's well-being.

Police describe the missing 52-year-old man as being five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build.

He has brown wavy hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Hemington's whereabouts is being asked to contact police.