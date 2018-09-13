Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for missing 52-year-old man last seen near Gore Street

Thunder Bay police search for missing 52-year-old man last seen near Gore Street

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 52-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 30 in the Gore Street area.

Brian Hemington is known to frequent the south side of the city, police say

Thunder Bay police said 52-year-old Brian Hemington was last seen on August 30 in the Gore Street area. He is known to frequent the south side of the city, near city hall. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said Brian Hemington is known to frequent the south end of the city near Thunder Bay city hall.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, there is concern for Hemington's well-being.

Police describe the missing 52-year-old man as being five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build.

He has brown wavy hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Hemington's whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

