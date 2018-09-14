Skip to Main Content
Police safely located missing man last seen near Gore Street in Thunder Bay

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located the missing 52-year-old man who was last seen in the Gore Street area on August 30.

On Friday, police said they have safely located 52-year-old Brian Hemington

CBC News
Police in Thunder Bay are thanking the public for their assistance in locating missing 52-year-old Brian Hemington on Friday. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police issued a written release on Thursday, asking for the public's help in locating Brian Hemington.

On Friday, police said they have safely located Hemington and are thanking the public for their assistance.

