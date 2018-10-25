A falconer in Thunder Bay, Ont., hopes to soon be reunited with a very special hunting partner.

Jenn Salo has been searching for her red-tailed hawk, Sitka, since the animal went missing on Monday night.

The bird was on its perch in her backyard, Salo said. She went inside to eat dinner with her family, and when she came back out, he was gone. It appears that the anklets he was wearing broke.

"My heart pretty much stopped," she said. "It was just like instant shock. Just, 'Oh no' the feeling of dread."

Sitka has a very red tail and a belly marked with white and a band of chocolate brown. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Salo, a licensed falconer and wildlife custodian who's also known to rescue injured birds, said Sitka wasn't in his usual pen because it was being used to temporarily house a rescued eagle that she is nursing back to health.

Since Monday, she's been scouring the city looking for Sitka and is asking people to keep an eye out for not only the hawk itself, but for flocks of angry crows, since crows "really like to mob red-tailed hawks and any other type of predator."

She's been grateful for the support she's received from the community after posting a request for help on social media, she said.

A social media post about her missing hawk Sitka has garnered lots of support, said Jenn Salo.

While she is anxious to find Sitka, Salo said she's not worried about his safety. He was captured as a wild animal, and she plans to release him eventually. However, she hopes to have more time to work with him first.

"This bird means the world to me. He's taught me everything I know about falconing thus far, and we've been able to accomplish amazing things so far together."

If anyone thinks they've spotted Sitka, Salo is asking that they not feed or yell at the bird but instead take a photo and send it to her. She can be found through her Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue Facebook page.