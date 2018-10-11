Thunder Bay police seek public's help in locating two missing men

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating two missing people.

Police said 47-year-old Bernie Goliboski was last seen by a family member on October 7 at around noon in the area of James Street and Redwood Avenue.

There is concern for his welfare, according to a written statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service issued on Thursday.

Police describe him as being six feet tall with a heavy build, medium length wavy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing olive coloured work boots, dark blue sweat pants and a grey fall jacket.

The second person city police are looking for is 67-year-old John Boczkowski.

Police said Boczkowski was reported missing on October 9, he subsequently returned to his home on Red River Road briefly, but left again at around 7 a.m. on October 10 and hasn't been seen since.

According to a written statement, efforts to locate the 67-year-old man have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his wellbeing.

Police said he is known to frequent the Intercity area including Chapters and Wal-Mart.

Boczkowski is described as being 5'10" tall with a medium build, bald head and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey leather-sleeved black jacket, black jeans and striped toque.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts to Boczkowski or Goliboski is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.