Thunder Bay police seek public's help in locating two missing men
Police are looking for Bernie Goliboski and John Boczkowski
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating two missing people.
Police said 47-year-old Bernie Goliboski was last seen by a family member on October 7 at around noon in the area of James Street and Redwood Avenue.
There is concern for his welfare, according to a written statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service issued on Thursday.
Police describe him as being six feet tall with a heavy build, medium length wavy hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing olive coloured work boots, dark blue sweat pants and a grey fall jacket.
The second person city police are looking for is 67-year-old John Boczkowski.
Police said Boczkowski was reported missing on October 9, he subsequently returned to his home on Red River Road briefly, but left again at around 7 a.m. on October 10 and hasn't been seen since.
According to a written statement, efforts to locate the 67-year-old man have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his wellbeing.
Police said he is known to frequent the Intercity area including Chapters and Wal-Mart.
Boczkowski is described as being 5'10" tall with a medium build, bald head and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey leather-sleeved black jacket, black jeans and striped toque.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts to Boczkowski or Goliboski is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.