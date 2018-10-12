Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police locate missing 47-year-old man
New

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have located the missing 47-year-old man, Bernie Goliboski.

On Thursday, police asked for the public's help in locating Bernie Goliboski

On Friday afternoon, Thunder Bay Police Service issued a written statement saying they have located 47-year-old Bernie Goliboski. (thunderbaypolice.ca)

A written statement asking for the public's help in locating the 47-year-old man was issued on Thursday by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

On Friday afternoon, police said they have located Goliboksi.

