Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl
Thunder Bay

Kenora OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Michelle Tait was reported missing on Aug. 6

CBC News ·
Kenora OPP are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl. (CBC)

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Michelle Tait was reported missing on Aug. 6.

She's described as being five feet, one inch tall, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 807-548-5534 or, 1-888-310-1122.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|