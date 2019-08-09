Kenora OPP seek missing 16-year-old girl
Kenora OPP are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Michelle Tait was reported missing on Aug. 6
Michelle Tait was reported missing on Aug. 6.
She's described as being five feet, one inch tall, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 807-548-5534 or, 1-888-310-1122.