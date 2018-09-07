Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 18-year-old last seen on S. Edward Street

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 18-year-old teenager who was reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.

Officials had been looking for Jazlyne Gauthier after a family member saw the teen leaving the South Edward Street residence to visit a friend on August 28.

Police reported on Sep. 4 that Gauthier was missing.

On Thursday, police thanked the public for their help in locating the missing 18 -year-old.

No other details were provided.