Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 18-year-old last seen on S. Edward Street
New

Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 18-year-old last seen on S. Edward Street

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 18-year-old teenager who was reported missing in the city this week has been found safe

Police said Jazlyne Gauthier has been located safely

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., said they have safely located 18-year-old Jazlyne Gauthier. (thunderbaypolice.ca)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 18-year-old teenager who was reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.

Officials had been looking for Jazlyne Gauthier after a family member saw the teen leaving the South Edward Street residence to visit a friend on August 28.

Police reported on Sep. 4 that Gauthier was missing.

On Thursday, police thanked the public for their help in locating the missing 18 -year-old.

No other details were provided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us