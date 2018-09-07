New
Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 18-year-old last seen on S. Edward Street
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 18-year-old teenager who was reported missing in the city this week has been found safe
Police said Jazlyne Gauthier has been located safely
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 18-year-old teenager who was reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.
Officials had been looking for Jazlyne Gauthier after a family member saw the teen leaving the South Edward Street residence to visit a friend on August 28.
Police reported on Sep. 4 that Gauthier was missing.
On Thursday, police thanked the public for their help in locating the missing 18 -year-old.
No other details were provided.