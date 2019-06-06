Thunder Bay police search for 42-year-old woman last seen on May 28

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 42-year-old woman who was last seen on May 28.

Police said Drina Fleury was last seen carrying two backpacks and one canvas bag while wearing white framed sunglasses and a dark navy hoodie.

The 42-year-old woman is described as having straight, shoulder-length, dark brown hair that's usually worn in a ponytail, brown eyes and approximately 5'4" tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information that could help locate her is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.