Fishermen missing since Tuesday found safe: Kenora OPP

Two fishermen missing on Lake of the Woods since Tuesday have been safely located, Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora announced Friday afternoon.

The two stranded American fishermen, aged 43 and 75, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were provided.

The two men failed to return to their resort, located on the south end of Lake of the Woods, on Tuesday.

Their boat was last seen Tuesday, as well, near Fadden's Island.

Weather has been rough in the area, and included a mix of snow, rain and high winds.

OPP, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Canadian military, and other community partners participated in the search for the men.