Police search for missing 59-year-old woman last seen near Thunder Bay hospital

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman who was last seen near the local hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Eunice Selagi was last seen in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, November 28 at around 2 p.m.

The 59-year-old woman is described as being 5'3" tall with a medium build, straight long grey hair and purple and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help locate Selagi is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.