Missing 26-year-old woman located safely after last seen early January in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen in early January has been "located safely."
Dancine Rae was last seen on January 3, 2019 in the city's north side
Dancine Rae was last seen in the Red River Road and Regent Street area on the city's north side on January 3, 2019.
According to a written release on Thursday, the 26-year-old woman has been safely located.
No further details were provided.