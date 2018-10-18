Thunder Bay police thank public after safely locating missing 20-year-old man
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for its help after locating a missing 20-year-old man.
Police said Craig Skunk has been 'located safely'
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for its help after locating 20-year-old Craig Skunk.
Police released a written statement on Wednesday looking for the 20-year-old man after he was last heard from by family on October 10.
On Thursday morning, police said Craig Skunk had been "located safely."