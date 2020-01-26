Rainy River OPP join in search for missing Couchiching First Nation man

Rainy River OPP having joined Treaty Three Police Service in the search for a Couchiching First Nation who's been missing for more than a week.

Chauncey Lyle Grover, 30, was last seen on Jan. 15 on Couchiching First Nation.

When last seen, Grover was wearing a multi-coloured toque, blue jeans, a long black jacket, and white-and-black hi-top shoes. He's described as being about five-foot-two in height, and 102 lbs., with long dark hair, brown eyes, and a heart-shaped tattoo under his right eye.

Police are asking the residents of Couchiching First Nation to check any outbuildings on their property in hopes Grover has taken shelter.

Anyone with information about Grover's whereabouts is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or the dedicated tip line at 1-866-411-0648.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.