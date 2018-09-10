Police search for missing 73-year-old man last seen 'wearing a hospital gown' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Robert Clatney was reported missing from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre after he did not return at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

He is described as around 5'6" with a slim build, fair complexion, grey curly hair, a mustache and a full beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a grey sweater.

He is known to frequent the City Hall area, and there is a concern for his welfare as he is known to have intermittent confusion.

Anyone who may have seen him since Saturday afternoon or has information on where he may be staying is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.