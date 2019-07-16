Canoeist missing in Quetico Park located safely, OPP say

A missing canoeist who failed to meet up with his travelling partner, has been located safely, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP in Rainy River said they received a report about a missing male in Quetico Provincial Park shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a written release, he was scheduled to meet at a rendezvous point but was two days overdue when his canoeing partner reported him missing.

The OPP aviation service, the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and Ontario Parks were all involved in the search.

OPP said at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the missing canoeist met up with his partner at the planned rendezvous point.

He was reportedly in good health and planned to return to his vehicle at Nym Lake on Tuesday.