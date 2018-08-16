Skip to Main Content
OPP search for 70-year-old man who fell into lake near Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating a missing boater on the east end of Lake of the Woods on Wednesday.

OPP were notified on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

OPP in Kenora are investigating after a boater fell into Lake of the Woods and did not resurface.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are investigating a missing boater on the east end of Lake of the Woods.

A 70-year-old man from the United States fell into the lake around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to a written statement issued on Thursday,. 

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on its way to Kenora to assist in the investigation, police said. 

