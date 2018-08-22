Kenora OPP located body of missing boater on Lake of the Woods

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they have located the body of the missing boater who fell into the water on the east end of Lake of the Woods and did not resurface last Wednesday.

OPP said they were notified on Wednesday, August 15 at approximately 2 p.m. about a 71-year-old man from Iowa who went missing on Lake of the Woods.

According to a written statement, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of the deceased on Friday at approximately 6 p.m.

A post mortem examination was scheduled for earlier this week.