Police search for missing woman last seen on April 14 in Thunder Bay's south side

Thunder Bay Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the city's south side.

Police said Katrina Ashopenance was last seen on the morning of April 14 in the area of Syndicate Avenue South.

She is described as being approximately 5'7" tall, with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a written release from police on Wednesday, Ashopenance was last seen wearing a grey oversized hoodie, dark pants and a black toque.

Anyone with information regarding Katrina Ashopenance's whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.