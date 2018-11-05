Police renew call for public assistance in search for missing woman

The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its call for public assistance in the search for a missing woman.

Chasity Hudson, 26, was last seen Oct. 14 as she left the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Hudson is described as being five feet, six inches tall with a medium build. She has straight, medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hudson was last seen wearing black pants and a light blue Aeropostale hoodie.

Anyone with information about Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.