Skip to Main Content
Police renew call for public assistance in search for missing woman

Police renew call for public assistance in search for missing woman

The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its call for public assistance in the search for a missing woman.

Chasity Hudson was last seen on Oct. 14

CBC News ·
Chasity Hudson was reported last seen on Oct. 14. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

The Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its call for public assistance in the search for a missing woman.

Chasity Hudson, 26, was last seen Oct. 14 as she left the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Hudson is described as being five feet, six inches tall with a medium build. She has straight, medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hudson was last seen wearing black pants and a light blue Aeropostale hoodie.

Anyone with information about Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|