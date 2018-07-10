Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seek missing 20-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's assistance as they try to locate a missing 20-year-old woman.

Bethany Gagnon is described as five-foot-six and 117 pounds, with brown eyes, a thin build, and long, straight brown hair, police said.

No further information about Gagnon's disappearance was provided on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Gagnon's whereabouts is asked to contact police.