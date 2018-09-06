New
Thunder Bay police say missing 18-year-old found
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a southern Ontario teen reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.
Celine Desbien was found safe, police said
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a southern Ontario teen reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.
Officials had been looking for Celine Desbien, 18, of London, Ont.
Police reported on Sep. 4 that she was missing.
On Thursday, police said Desbien had been located. No other details were provided.