Thunder Bay police say missing 18-year-old found
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a southern Ontario teen reported missing in the city this week has been found safe.

Celine Desbien was found safe, police said

Thunder Bay police say an 18-year-old reported missing in the city has been found safe. (CBC)

Officials had been looking for Celine Desbien, 18, of London, Ont.

Police reported on Sep. 4 that she was missing.

On Thursday, police said Desbien had been located. No other details were provided.

