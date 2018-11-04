Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Preston Wabasse is described as being about six feet tall with a "heavy" build, police said in a written release issued Sunday. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Wabasse was last seen on Nov. 2, wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, grey pants, a grey cap and brown slippers. No photo of Wabasse was available.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.