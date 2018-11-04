Skip to Main Content
Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Preston Wabasse last seen on Nov. 2

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say they're trying to find Preston Wabasse, 17, after the teen was last seen on Nov. 2. (CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Preston Wabasse is described as being about six feet tall with a "heavy" build, police said in a written release issued Sunday. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Wabasse was last seen on Nov. 2, wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, grey pants, a grey cap and brown slippers. No photo of Wabasse was available.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|