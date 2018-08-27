Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police continue search for missing 17-year-old male

Thunder Bay police continue search for missing 17-year-old male

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in the ongoing search for a 17-year-old male who's been missing for a week.

Preston Wabasse was last seen on Aug. 20

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police are searching for Preston Wabasse, 17, who's been missing since Aug. 20. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in the ongoing search for a 17-year-old male who's been missing for a week.

Preston Wabasse was last seen on Aug. 20 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

He's described as five feet, nine inches tall, with black medium-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweat pants, and a yellow Batman ballcap.

Anyone with information about Wabasse's location is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us