Thunder Bay police continue search for missing 17-year-old male

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in the ongoing search for a 17-year-old male who's been missing for a week.

Preston Wabasse was last seen on Aug. 20 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

He's described as five feet, nine inches tall, with black medium-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweat pants, and a yellow Batman ballcap.

Anyone with information about Wabasse's location is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.