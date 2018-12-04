Kenora OPP search for missing 16-year-old
Kenora OPP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old male.
Neil Keesick was last seen on December 3
Kenora OPP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old male.
Neil Keesick of Kenora, Ont. was last seen on the evening of Monday, Dec. 3.
He's described as five-foot-10 and about 135 pounds, with a slim build, short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
No clothing description was available on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about Keesick's whereabouts is asked to contact Kenora OPP.