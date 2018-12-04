Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP search for missing 16-year-old

Kenora OPP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old male.

Neil Keesick was last seen on December 3

Kenora OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating Neil Keesick, 16. (Kenora OPP)

Neil Keesick of Kenora, Ont. was last seen on the evening of Monday, Dec. 3.

He's described as five-foot-10 and about 135 pounds, with a slim build, short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description was available on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Keesick's whereabouts is asked to contact Kenora OPP.

