Thunder Bay police searching for missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for help finding a missing teen last seen in the city earlier this week.

According to police, Grace Mamakeesic, 13, was last seen on Thursday in the area around Brown Street and Edward Street at about 10 p.m.

Mamakeesic is described as being about five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build. She has black, straight, medium-length hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.