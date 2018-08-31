Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police searching for missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police searching for missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for help finding a missing teen last seen in the city earlier this week.

Grace Mamakeesic last seen Thursday evening

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say they're looking for a missing 13-year-old. (CBC)

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for help finding a missing teen last seen in the city earlier this week.

According to police, Grace Mamakeesic, 13, was last seen on Thursday in the area around Brown Street and Edward Street at about 10 p.m.

Mamakeesic is described as being about five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build. She has black, straight, medium-length hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us