Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for missing 15-year-old

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Starlyn Gloria Spence was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street.

Spence is described as about five-foot-five and 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, fur-lined parka, black pants, and a grey sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.