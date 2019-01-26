Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for missing 15-year-old

Skip to Main Content
Starlyn Gloria Spence was last seen Friday night on Arthur Street

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in the search for 15-year-old Starlyn Gloria Spence. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Starlyn Gloria Spence was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street.

Spence is described as about five-foot-five and 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, fur-lined parka, black pants, and a grey sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

