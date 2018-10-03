Thunder Bay police search for missing 14-year-old boy

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jesse Maki was reported missing to police on Sept. 27.

He was last seen by a family member on Sept. 1, and there was a possible sighting of him near St. Martin's School on Mary Street West the next day, police said.

He's described as five feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build. He has light brown/blonde medium length straight hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with brown work pants and white runners.

Police urge Maki to contact his family or police so they can check on his welfare. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.