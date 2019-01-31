Police search for missing 14-year-old boy in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Sunday, January 27.

According to a written release issued on Thursday, 14-year-old Austin Kuczynski was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, grey T-shirt, grey pants, white Nike runners and a black and red baseball hat.

Police describe him as being 5'1" tall, 90 pounds with straight brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.