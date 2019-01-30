Dryden Police, OPP, search for two missing 13-year-old teens
Ethan Burnard, Arianna Kushner were last seen together on Monday night
Police in Dryden, Ont., along with the OPP, are asking for the public's help in locating two teenagers after one of them failed to arrive home before his curfew of 9 p.m. on Monday, January 28.
Police said 13-year-old Ethan Burnard was last seen on Monday at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the area of 7 Clearwater Crescent.
He was last seen in the company of 13-year-old Arianna Kushner, who OPP said is also missing.
According to a written release from the Dryden Police Service issued on Wednesday, the 13-year-old boy was last seen wearing a grey and blue sweater with a hood, black boots, black jogging pants and a black and grey jacket.
He is described to be approximately 200 pounds with straight black hair.
OPP said Kushner is about 5 feet, 100-115 pounds, with a slim build and blonde shoulder-length hair, and was wearing black sweat pants, a black puffy coat with a fur hood, a grey and black back pack and white boots.
Anyone with information regarding either of these individuals is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.