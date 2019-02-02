Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kendra Charette, 13, was last seen Friday, Feb. 1, police said. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Kendra Charette was last seen leaving her home on Isabella Street at about 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, police said.

Charette is described as five feet tall, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information about Charette's whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.

