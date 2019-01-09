$96K in federal funding to help improve 'safety and quality of water' in Mishkeegogamang First Nation

A First Nations community in northwestern Ontario is getting some support from the federal government to upgrade its backup power supply for its water treatment plant.

"Water and wastewater treatment facilities play an important role in maintaining healthy communities and a higher quality of life," Kenora MP, Bob Nault, stated in written release on Tuesday.

Nault made the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, saying that funding of $96,000 under the Government of Canada's Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), will be given to Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

"I would like to congratulate Chief David Masakeyash and council on their dedication in securing this CWWF funding, and for their ongoing dedication to the people of Mishkeegogamang First Nation," Nault added. "Investments such as this will result in cleaner and safer water for people to drink and the protection of our waterways."