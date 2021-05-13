Charge against Mishkeegogamang First Nation man upgraded to second-degree murder: OPP

OPP have formally laid a charge of second-degree murder against a Mishkeegogamang First Nation man after the victim in a serious assault in the community died of her injuries.

The assault occurred at a Henry Street residence on May 1. Officers with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service were dispatched to the scene just after 7 a.m. and requested assistance from OPP.

The victim was air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jerry Fox, 32, was initially charged with aggravated assault. However, after the victim died of her injuries, OPP began treating the investigation as a homicide, and announced on Thursday the charge against Fox had been formally upgraded to second-degree murder.

Police earlier identified the victim as 17-year-old Lynnora Mikenak, also known as Lynorra Lawson, of Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Fox remains in custody, and is expected to appear in bail court on Friday.