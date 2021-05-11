17-year-old victim in assault case in Mishkeegogamang First Nation dies, now considered homicide
Additional charges pending against accused
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a victim of a serious assault in Mishkeegogamang First Nation has died as a result of their injuries.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Lynnora Mikenak, also known as Lynorra Lawson, of Mishkeegogamang First Nation.
According to OPP, the investigation is now considered a homicide. The accused, 32-year-old Jerry Fox, remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.
Additional charges are pending, police said in a news release issued Friday.
Police said Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to the assault shortly after 7:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021.
The victim was air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police, with the collaboration of NAPS, the OPP's Northwest Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.
Police are asking anybody with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca