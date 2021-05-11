17-year-old victim in assault case in Mishkeegogamang First Nation dies, now considered homicide

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a victim of a serious assault in Mishkeegogamang First Nation has died as a result of their injuries.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Lynnora Mikenak, also known as Lynorra Lawson, of Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

According to OPP, the investigation is now considered a homicide. The accused, 32-year-old Jerry Fox, remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

Additional charges are pending, police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police said Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to the assault shortly after 7:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021.

The victim was air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police, with the collaboration of NAPS, the OPP's Northwest Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.