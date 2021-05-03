32-year-old man charged over serious assault in Mishkeegogamang: OPP

A 32-year-old Mishkeegogamang First Nation man has been charged over a serious assault in the community that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers were dispatched to the residence at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, and the accused was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance

The victim was airlifted to hospital, police said. An update on the victim's condition was not provided.

The investigation is continuing as a collaboration between NAPS and OPP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.