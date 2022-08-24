The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has agreed to extend the timeline to serve three officers with hearing notices over allegations they harassed another sworn member of the northwestern Ontario city's police service.

It's alleged Staff Sgt. Shawn Harrison, Sgt. Justin Dubuc and Const. Colin Woods harassed another sworn member of the police service through "rumours, public discrediting, and character assassination and ostracization."

In his decision released Wednesday, police board administrator Malcolm Mercer noted the Police Services Act (PSA) states a police board has six months from "the day on which the facts on which the complaint is based first came to the attention of the chief of police or board, as the case may be," to serve a notice of hearing, if the board chooses to do so.

In the case of the three officers, the board states the six-month period began "shortly after" Nov. 4, 2021, as that was the day police Chief Sylvie Hauth became aware of the allegations.

A three-month internal investigation then took place, followed by a PSA investigation conducted by Hamilton police that substantiated the investigations.

Mercer also noted the officers claimed the complainant first approached the Thunder Bay Police Association about the alleged harassment in early August 2021.

However, in her response, Hauth — who's suspended over allegations of misconduct — stated she was not made aware of the allegations until November.

The PSA specifies the six-month period starts when the police chief becomes aware of the allegations, Mercer notes.

"On the submissions of the parties, I am unable to conclude that the six-month period began earlier than shortly after Nov. 4, 2021," Mercer said in his decision. "The chief asserts that the officers' position is factually incorrect. In any event, what is asserted by the officers would not, if accepted, amount to the chief being aware on or about Aug. 6, 2021 of a sufficient body of factual information so as to create a reasonable belief that misconduct has occurred.

"As a result, I find that the six-month period began shortly after Nov. 4, 2021."

Mercer states all steps taken by the Thunder Bay Police Service were "reasonable, indeed fully appropriate taking into account both fairness to all concerned and the public interest in accountability."

"For these reasons, I conclude that the circumstances preceding the service of a notice of hearing reasonably warrant the delay in serving a notice of hearing and that it was reasonable, under the circumstances, to delay serving a notice of hearing until and after the six-month period had elapsed."

The documents are available on the police board's website.

Earlier this year, Harrison was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct, and pleaded guilty to one count of neglect of duty, during a PSA hearing concerning the police investigation into the 2015 death of Ojibway man Stacy DeBungee, who was found in the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay. Harrison was lead on the DeBungee investigation.

In the latest case, it's unclear if the notices of hearing have been served to Harrison, Dubuc and Woods; a board spokesperson said that is handled by the chief's office.

A date for a hearing against the officers has not been set.