Knife-wielding man charged with mischief after damaging property in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 36-year-old man has is facing weapons and mischief charges after damaging homes and vehicles on Thunder Bay's south side on Wednesday.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls from the area of Simpson and Ogden streets at about 8 p.m. about a man with a knife, who was allegedly damaging homes and vehicles.

Officers found the man in the area of Pruden and McKenzie streets a short time later, and he was arrested.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The man appeared in court Thursday, and was released pending a future court date.