Mischief charge laid over false attempted abduction report: Thunder Bay police

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., woman has been charged with mischief after falsely reporting that two men had attempted to abduct her, police said.

The initial report came on Sept. 17, after the accused called 911 to report two men had approached her at about 7:30 p.m. while she was walking eastbound on Red River Road toward the Clarkson Street bus stop.

The accused told police the two men were in a dark-coloured SUV and asked her if she wanted a ride, and when she refused, they exited the vehicle and insisted.

She also told police the vehicle continued to follow her, even after she caught a bus at the Clarkson Street stop.

In a media release issued Friday, police said the case became a major priority for the Criminal Investigations Branch. However, after reviewing evidence and video footage, police were able to determine the statement the accused provided to officers was false.

The woman was charged with mischief. Her name has not yet been released. She has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.